Ghaziabad: In a CCTV footage that has surfaced the internet, captured how a pet dog pounced ab bit a small boy inside an elevator. The video has gone viral on social media that shows that the while the boy withered in pain, the pet owner did not pay attention to the situation. In the footage, the boy was already inside the life when a lady with her pet entered. As the kid moved ahead, he got bitten and started limping on one leg.Also Read - Viral Video: Passenger Miraculously Escapes As Train Passes Over Him In UP

According to NDTV report, the incident took place in Charm Castle Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

WATCH VIDEO OF A KID BITTEN BY PET DOG IN LIFT

A pet dog bites a kid in the lift while the pet owner keeps watching even while the pet owner the kid is in pain! Where is the moral code here just cos no one is looking?#news #Dog #ghaziabad #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/haY5gTU8Uy — Pradeep Yadav (@pradeepyadavv0) September 6, 2022

The video attracted lot of flak on part of the pet owner who kept looking at the boy who must be in boy rather than responding to the situation. Later, Ghaziabad Police took cognizance of this unfortunate incicent and said to have registered a case.

“दिनांक 05.09.22 को राजनगर एक्सटेंशन स्थित एक सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में एक कुत्ते द्वारा अपने मालिक की मौजूदगी में बच्चे को काट लेने के वायरल वीडियो के सम्बन्ध में बच्चे के पिता की तहरीर पर थाना नंदग्राम पर अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही हैं” बाइट-सीओ सिटी-2 pic.twitter.com/dvLwBXyUaT — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) September 6, 2022

In a tweet they said, “In relation to the viral video of a dog biting the child in the presence of its owner in the lift of a society located at Rajnagar Extension on 05.09.22, on the complaint of the father of the child, advance legal action is being taken by registering a case at the police station Nandgram.”