New Delhi: Ever since TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui’s acid attack video sparked outrage on social media, many such problematic and disturbing TikTok videos have surfaced online. One such controversial TikTok video depicts animal cruelty wherein two teenagers tie the mouths and legs of a dog and throw the poor creature into a pond to drown. Also Read - Banned: TikTok Suspeds Faizal Siddiqui's Account After Social Media Outrage Over Viral Acid Attack Video

Taking note of such a barbaric act, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has now offered Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information about the two unidentified teens.

Anyone with information about this case should contact PETA India’s animal-emergency helpline on +91 9820122602 or e-mail Info@petaindia.org.

#tiktokbanindia

Got this Video via whatsapp , Please Ban tiktok . pic.twitter.com/j8uYP13FKE — Tarun choubey (@Tarunchoubey4) May 20, 2020

PETA in a statement said that the identities of those who contact them will be kept confidential upon request.

The statement further said, ”We’re calling on anyone with information to come forward immediately – to help dogs and humans. As psychologists well know, violent people often start by abusing animals and then move on to target humans. Let’s leave no stone unturned in finding the culprits and send a strong message that animal abusers can’t get away with their crimes. Join us in strengthening punishment for animal abusers now.”

Of late, many such TikTok videos that glorify acid attacks, domestic violence, rapes, terrorism, animal cruelty in the name of content, have surfaced on the internet, prompting netizens to demand a ban on the video-sharing app.