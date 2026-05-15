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Petrol, diesel price hike: Funny memes, jabs flood social media after fuel prices increased by Rs 3

Petrol, diesel price hike: Funny memes, jabs flood social media after fuel prices increased by Rs 3

The government’s announcement to increase petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre triggered a wave of reactions online on Friday. Netizens flooded social media platforms such as Instagram and X with memes, jokes and political criticism.

Petrol, diesel price hike: Funny memes, jabs flood social media after fuel prices increased by Rs 3 | Image: X

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: The central government on Friday increased prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The prices of CNG have also been increased by Rs 2 per kg amid disruptions in the global energy market due to the US-Iran conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The fuel and CNG prices hike will increase transportation and food costs. In Delhi, revised CNG price is Rs 79.09 per kg, earlier, it was Rs 77.09 per kg. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CNG price now stands at Rs 84 per kg. The Centre’s decision to increase the fuel prices sparked a wave of reactions on the internet. Netizens flooded the social media platforms with memes, jokes, and political criticism, while raising inflation concerns.

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