New Delhi: At a time when people are looking forward to getting vaccinated for the deadly coronvirus, a pharmacist at Wisconsin in the US was arrested last week for destroying over 500 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as he believed the vaccine was capable of altering the human DNA.

Identified as Steven Brandenburg, the pharmacist was an employee of Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, where he was initially found to have spoiled 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine. But afterwards the number went up to 500 as the medical centre found that more doses were left out of the refrigerator by him only.

While facing charges, Brandenburg told the court and police that he believed the vaccines were not safe for inoculation. The district attorney also noted that the accused pharmacist was upset because of his divorce process which was going on that time.

Of the total vaccine doses that Brandenburg destroyed, nearly 60 had already been administered to people before the hospital officials found out that the medication had been left unrefrigerated long enough to render the vaccine ineffective. The remaining 500-plus doses were then discarded.

In the meantime, the scientists at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc said they may take another two months to test if doses of its coronavirus vaccine can be halved to double the supply of the doses in the US.