Philadelphia: We often hear of how tales of women giving birth in the most strange places, be it mid air or in toilet. In a similar incident, a couple in US town of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania delivered their second child in the front seat of a an electric car as it was driving on autopilot, during rush-hour traffic, while on way to the hospital.

Philadelphia resident Yiran Sherry (33) delivered her daughter in the front-passenger seat of a black model 3 Tesla on a September morning when she, along with her husband Keating Sherry (34) were taking their three-year-old son Rafa to pre-school. The child that was born in September is being termed as the 'first Tesla baby', reported The Guardian.

Yiran's waters broke while the family was stuck in traffic. Her contractions increased rapidly with traffic barely moving. To check on his son in the back seat and attend to his wife, who was in immense pain, Keating placed the vehicle on autopilot after setting the navigation system to the hospital.

“She was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought she was going to shatter it,” Keating told the Inquirer. “I was [saying] ‘Yiran, OK, focus on your breathing.’ That was advice to myself, as well. My adrenaline was pumping,” he added.

By putting the vehicle on autopilot, Keating was able to navigate the traffic by gently laying one hand on the car’s steering wheel while he attended to his family.

Yiran tried to delay the delivery until they reached the hospital. “Should I push or should I hold? Should I push or should I hold? Fuck it, let’s do this,” Yiran recalled telling herself, as reported by People magazine. She gave birth to her daughter as they arrived at the hospital.

Luckily, a pediatrician was walking out of the building to help them and to call other medical staffers to assist, reported the Washington Post. Nurses cut the baby’s umbilical cord over the car’s front seat, before covering Yiran and wheeling her and the baby into the building to make sure they were doing well, Yiran said.

Yiran shared the story of the delivery of her daughter on Facebook, and it has since gone viral. “Two months ago, we welcomed our beautiful baby girl, Maeve Lily Sherry, into this world! She couldn’t wait to arrive… born in the front seat of our 🚗 en route to the hospital! Maeve amazes us each day 😍👶🏻,” she wrote.