The White House and its occupants have very much been in the news recently. Earlier it had been President Donald Trump abruptly walking away from a press conference after he had a spat with an Asian-American reporter, and then a cockroach that was photographed climbing the walls of the building. The latter though has become an internet sensation after his or her picture was shared online.

The picture had been shared on Twitter by White House correspondent Brian J Karem, who captioned it, "NOW: few reporters but a nice big cockroach at the WH. @realDonaldTrump". The picture has has drawn a good number of hilarious comebacks from Twitter users with one even saying he'll vote for it.

I’ll vote for it — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 11, 2020

Some were of the opinion that it looked like Jared Kushner, who is the senior advisor to his father-in-law, Donald Trump, and also to Stephen Miller, who is the senior advisor for policy.

Hey Look Kids, It’s JARED . . . . — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅 (@the_resistor) May 11, 2020

looks more like Stephen Miller to me — Scott Jacobs (@PopinjayCubs) May 11, 2020

Others were more concerned about where the bug came from, and shared their opinion about who they thought had brought it back to the White House.

I hear @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS brought them back from Mar-A-Lago — Jay edwards (@JayEdResists) May 11, 2020

Trump probably brought it back from Mar-A-Lago. It goes with the covid-19. Now all we need is evidence of bed bugs. — Bonnie🐋BlueBell🌎🆘📈 (@BonnieBlueBell1) May 11, 2020

On a more serious note, the US has reported over 1.38 million infected cases and 81,779 deaths with most areas of the country still in lockdown.