New Delhi: On the occasion of this Valentine’s Day, a picture of a couple sitting on a railway track under a goods train wagon is making rounds on the internet and it has left netizens in splits. The picture is being widely shared as many posted comments like ‘Their love is on track’, ‘Love practice under a coach’, and more while sharing the photo. Also Read - Netizens Go Gaga Over Pakistani Influencer's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Video, Yashraj Mukhate Comes up with its Musical Twist

The photo was recently shared on social media platform Twitter by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda with the caption “Online Dating”, and ever since then the picture has gone viral. Also Read - Elderly Autorickshaw Driver Sells House to Fulfill His Granddaughter's Dream, Now Sleeps in His Auto

With dating still considered a taboo in several parts of our country, the couple is assumed to have chosen this extremely precarious place to spend some quality time together as they were too scared to meet out in the open fearing ‘anti-romeo’ squads and other fringe outfits.

Let’s have a look at how netizens reacted to this photo:

Relationship on the track but not the right one — M Sayeed सईद سعید (@SayeedSpeaks) February 13, 2021

Nice one. By the way, they are under Train ing! — Ramesh (@blahblaw) February 13, 2021

You can say… Love on Track now… — Amol Dhawal (@amol7) February 13, 2021

Love is blind and online love is dangerous! — Akarsh (@Akarshbn) February 14, 2021

Ye living on the edge thoda jyada hi aage nahi chalaa gaya…. — Dibya Ranjan Sahoo (@s_DibyaRanjan) February 13, 2021

I guess it’s Ontrack Dating😉 — Sesha Dindukurthi (@SeshaDindukurt2) February 13, 2021

However, as per reports, this is an old picture which was posted on the Internet in 2019 and also came into the notice of the Indian Railway Ministry, following which the railway officials immediately posted the picture with the a warning.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “This is Dangerous and a punishable offence ! Please never try to reach under any stationary wagon or coach. It may move without giving any warning. Cross Railway track only from authorised locations. STAY ALERT STAY SAFE !!!”