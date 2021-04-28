You must have heard of the statement that dedication is the ultimate key to success, but a man from Odisha is definitely setting an example for the world to prove the statement true. A photo of the man, a Chartered Accountant (CA) aspirant, studying for CA exams from his hospital bed in a COVID-19 ward has been going viral on social media. Despite being a COVID patient, the man’s sickness didn’t hold him back from preparing for the examination and ever since his photo has made its way into the internet world, he has been receiving praises for his dedication to clear the exam. Many netizens even wished him good luck and success for his career. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosle Look Dreamy in First Picture From Wedding | See Pics

The photo of the man studying from his COVID hospital bed went viral after it was posted on Twitter by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Vijay Kulange, who is currently the collector and district magistrate of Odisha's Ganjam. In his post, Kulange mentioned that he happened to visit a Covid-19 hospital when he noticed the man and seeing his dedication, he couldn't stop but laud him for his dedication to study even during this time of the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the man's photo and wrote, "Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality."

Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality. pic.twitter.com/vbIqcoAyRH — Vijay IAS (@Vijaykulange) April 28, 2021

In the photo, the masked CA aspirant can be seen wearing t-shirt and boxers, and sitting with his books, copies, and a calculator spread on his hospital bed marked “S-42”. He was seen talking to three people wearing (PPE) kits. The viral Twitter post has managed to garner near 6.5K retweets and 46K likes as people dropped comments full of appreciation for the CA aspirant.