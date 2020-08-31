The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a fine of one rupee against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, held guilty of contempt for his tweets criticising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. Also Read - Pay Re 1 Fine or Else Face 3-year Practice Ban, 3-month Jail: SC to Prashant Bhushan in Contempt Case

Bhushan has been asked to deposit the fine by September 15 or else he can face jail for three months and a ban from practicing for three years. The Bench observed freedom of speech cannot be curtailed but the rights of others need to be respected.

Soon after the verdict, Prashant Bhushan was photographed holding up a Re 1 coin, the images of which have gone viral, triggering a barrage of memes on Twitter. As per an NDTV report, the lawyer told reporters he would reveal later today whether he would pay the fine or confront the other options.

“My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted,” the 63-year-old tweeted.