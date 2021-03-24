Reykjavik: A drone has captured the spectacular footage of a volcano erupting near the Fagradalsfjall mountain in Iceland. The Fagradalsfjall volcano situated around 40 kilometers west of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, erupted on March 19, shooting lava high into the night sky, turning it crimson red. According to the Iceland Meteorological Office (IMO), the eruption began at 8:45 PM GMT on 19 March, after thousands of small earthquakes hit the area in recent weeks. Also Read - Long-dormant Volcano Erupts Near Reykjavik in Southwestern Iceland | WATCH VIDEOS

Well, taking advantage of the opportunity, Bjorn Steinbekk flew his drone extremely close to Fagradalsfjall and managed to capture some stunning footage of the volcano. The drone went dangerously close to the fissure, and captured the moment lava spews out of it–something that you might not have seen before.

Seems like my video went full throttle! More on my YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/RzrRniXxPu — Bjorn Steinbekk (@BSteinbekk) March 22, 2021

After this daring adventure, Steinbekk confirmed to DPReview that the drone survived. ‘The drone is fine, not a scratch on it. To be honest, I simply decided to give it full power and see what would happen. Worst case I would lose a drone, best case, get this amazing footage.’

Iceland, yesterday. A peek into the inferno of our Earth. (video Chris Burkard https://t.co/Ba8Eh0SJbX) pic.twitter.com/QEMOv8X6ug — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) March 20, 2021

Very generous of Iceland to pop some icing sugar on to the surrounding hills during the night to make their volcano look even more beautiful this morning. #icelandvolcano pic.twitter.com/8VCNd5oGhg — MC (@mockchopped) March 22, 2021

The Krysuvik volcanic system has been inactive for the past 900 years, according to the IMO, while the last eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula dates back almost 800 years, to 1240.

Thankfully, the eruption posed no immediate danger to people or infrastructure.

“The eruption is considered to be small and due to its location, there is no threat to any populated areas or critical infrastructure. A few roads in the vicinity of the eruption have been closed and people are advised to stay away from valleys and other places near the fissure where toxic gases can accumulate,” a government press release said.