In a shocking case of moral policing, a 17-year-old girl was sent home from school for wearing an outfit that was deemed ‘inappropriate’ by a female teacher. The teenage girl was also told that her dress might make male teachers and male students ‘awkward and uncomfortable.’ The incident happened at NorKam Senior Secondary school in Kamloops, British Columbia when Karis Wilson was abruptly pulled out of class last Tuesday and escorted to the principal’s office. Notably, Karis, a 12th grader, was wearing a knee-length black dress with lace trim over a white turtleneck with long sleeves. The school said that Karis’ dress violated the dress code of the school, Metro UK reported. Also Read - Mumbai: Tuition Teacher Among 3 Arrested For Shooting, Sharing Obscene Videos on Pretext of YouTube Pranks

This is what she she was wearing:

Her father’s response:

After the incident, her father Christopher Wilson said his daughter came home in tears after being told that her clothing reminded a female teacher of a ‘lingerie outfit’ and could make a male student teacher feel ‘awkward’. Frustrated by the school’s behavior, Christopher Wilson, then posted about the incident on Facebook, calling the decision ‘absurd’.

“My beautiful, Grade 12, 17-year-old daughter went to school today feeling excited, feeling good about herself, ready to learn and she sat down in class and after a short period of time, was centred out by the teacher, and was told the outfit she was wearing made, or could make, her or the teacher’s assistant, who is a male, feel uncomfortable,” he said in the video.

He added: “I’m frustrated, I’m hurt. I’m disappointed in the system. “I’m pretty upset at this happening in 2021.”

Emphasizing that there was nothing wrong with the outfit, Chris told CBC, “It’s actually a very modest outfit when you actually look at it … I think the initial comments were based on the fact that it had lace. There was a female who was singled out because what she’s wearing could make someone in a position of power over her feel uncomfortable. And the more you think of it, the more you say it, the more you understand that this is absurd.”

Later, Karis’ classmates staged a walkout to showcase their support for her.

Student walkout underway at NorKam Secondary in #Kamloops over student sent home yesterday for her outfit. Karis Wilson and her father both there – as is our @ColtonDavies_ pic.twitter.com/8irGlJPei0 — Brett Mineer (@MineerBrett) February 24, 2021

The incident has also generated widespread outrage on social media after Christopher’s video went viral.