Vaishali: A groom in Bihar's Vaishali district, who is a big fan of Lalu Prasad Yadav, displayed his love and loyalty for the RJD supremo by printing a picture of him on his wedding card. Not only that, he also printed RJD's election symbol-lantern on the card, along with a slogan appeal to release Lalu Yadav.

According to a Jagran report, Pawan Kumar Yadav, a resident of Rahua village in Vaishali, is set to be married on April 23. Pawan has also sent this unique wedding card to the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Tejashwi Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav prominent RJD leaders including state president Jagadanand Singh, and invited them to his marriage ceremony.

When asked about the reason behind this, Pawan said that he is a supporter of Lalu Yadav and admires him. He said that since he comes from a poor family, he does not have access to high officials and so he chose this way to demand the release of his leader. He is hopeful that Lalu Prasad will be released soon and he will be healthy again, He also hopes that the entire family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad will join him in his marriage and bless him.

Notably, in 2018, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was sentenced to 14 years in jail and fined Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in connection with the fourth fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in the early 1990s. The RJD chief currently suffering from serious diseases is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. On April 9, the Jharkhand High Court postponed his bail plea hearing to April 16 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought time to file its reply on the matter.

See more pictures of the wedding card here: