Jaunpur: Dinesh Patel, a Computer Science teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Bombay, has developed a humanoid robot named ‘Shalu’ which speaks nine local languages and 38 foreign languages. She speaks 9 Indian languages – English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The robot not just resembles a woman, but also speaks like one. Inspired by the Bollywood movie ‘Robot’, Patel developed ‘Shalu’ which is similar to ‘Sophia’, a robot developed by Hanson Robotics of Hong Kong. She can not only perform many human gestures such as shaking hands, but also smile and display emotions like anger. Also Read - Man Builds Special Robot to Take Care of Disabled Dog in Lucknow

Patel told IANS, “Shalu has been developed using waste materials like plastic, cardboard, wood, aluminium etc. It took three years to develop it and the expenditure was around Rs 50,000.”

He said this is a prototype and it can recognise someone, memorise things, answer questions related to General Knowledge, Maths, etc.

“Shalu can greet people, display emotions, read newspaper, recite recipes and perform many other activities. This can be used as a teacher in schools and as a receptionist in offices too,” Patel added.

Patel said that as of now they have used plaster of paris but can beautify the robot with the help of a mask. He believes that Shalu can be a perfect companion for office work and daily household chores.

“With more research and development in this area, humanoids can revolutionise our lifestyle forever”, says Patel.

Supratik Chakravarty, a professor in the Computer Science and Engineering department of IIT Bombay, appreciated the robot.

In a letter to Patel, he said: “It is really a great development. Such a robot can be used in the field of education, entertainment and several other fields too. Shalu can be an inspiration for the next-gen scientists.”

