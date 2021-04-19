Baltimore: The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on marriages throughout the world, with so many weddings getting cancelled or postponed. One such woman is Sarah Studley, from Baltimore, US, whose dream wedding got cancelled due to the COVID-19 guidelines which forbade huge marriages and religious gatherings. Instead, she had to settle for a small and intimate ceremony. However, when Covid-vaccinations rolled out, she stumbled upon a fun idea to make use of her wedding dress. On Sunday, Studley decided to pull her wedding gown out of storage and wear it to her vaccination appointment! Also Read - Delhi Logs 17,282 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 9,952 Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

Yes, her unusual choice of attire while getting a Covid-19 vaccine, has made her go viral. On Sunday, she was pictured wearing her polka-dot wedding gown during her visit to a clinic to get her Covid vaccine.

University of Maryland Medical System shared her pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated."

Take a look at the post:

Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/eeRJvITO51 — University of Maryland Medical System (@umms) April 12, 2021

Photos show Studley dressed up in her reception dress, which she told WJZ-TV marked her inoculation as a “vaccine reception dress.”

“For me, it was a celebration,” Studley told the outlet. “There were so many low moments during the pandemic, so many things that got canceled, this dress, if nothing else, represents hope.”

According to the Baltimore Sun, Sarah Studley and her husband got engaged in 2019 and had planned a grand wedding ceremony, including a reception with about 100 people in attendance. However, because of the pandemic, the couple got married in a small civil ceremony which was followed by dinner with only close friends and family.