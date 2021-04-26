South Korea: In an emotional moment, identical twins, separated at birth in South Korea, met for the first time on their 36th birthday. Notably, the twin sisters adopted by two different American families only recently discovered that one another existed — and reunited for the first time on their 36th birthday. Also Read - BTS' Jin To Join Military Next Year As Per Law, But What About The Future of K-pop Band?

According to Daily Mail, the twins were born in South Korea in 1985 and adopted by different Jewish American families. Molly Sinert grew up in Florida while Emily Bushnell grew up in Philadelphia, and both of them had no idea about their ancestry. However, this year, Bushnell's 11 year old pressed her to take a DNA test to learn more about her biological family. Since she was she not comfortable, Bushnell's daughter, Isabel took the test. Coincidentally, Sinert also took a retail genetic testing kit to look into her health history, ABC6 reported.

"I clicked on the close relative and I didn't understand it. '[It said,] "You share 49.96% DNA with this person. We predict that she's your daughter." This is obviously not right, because I've never gone into labor, I don't have children,' Sinert said. So, the obvious explanation was it was her twin sister's daughter.

After contacting Isabel about the results, Sinert finally got in touch with her long-lost twin and the sisters shared text messages and photos. The sisters then decided to meet each other in person on their 36th birthday. Needless to say, it was an intense and emotional moment for both of them.

“This is the happiest moment of my life,” Bushnell said. “I can honestly say that. I was robbed of the last 36 years of a life that I could have had with my twin. But at the same time, I’m very grateful and excited for what lies ahead.”