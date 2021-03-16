Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar, Central Market on Monday when a woman caught her husband red-handed buying clothes for his girlfriend. Angered by the betrayal, the wife started thrashing her husband in full public view, following which a huge fight ensued between them. Sensing trouble, the other woman fled from the scene. Also Read - Even Police Not Safe: Robbers Break Into Crime Branch Inspector's House in Meerut, Steal Valuables Worth Lakhs

According to an Aaj Tak report, Adnan and Ayesha, got married a year ago. Ayesha has alleged that soon after the wedding, his husband started mistreating her and often beat her. She also suspected him of cheating on her and that’s why she followed him when he went to the market on Monday morning. At the market, she spotted her husband with another woman at a shop. When they came out of the shop, Ayesha grabbed her husband and started beating him.

Seeing the commotion, Nauchandi police arrived there and tried to break off the fight. The cops then asked both of them to come to the police station where Adnan claimed that he had already divorced her, however he was unable to produce any proof of the same. He also alleged that Ayesha wanted to kill him.

Meanwhile, the woman rubbished his allegations and filed a complaint of domestic violence against him. A social worker also reached the police station and demanded strict action against him.