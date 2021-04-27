Betul: As the entire country reels under the ferocious second wave of Covid-19, there is a village in Madhya Pradesh that has managed to save itself from the deadly clutches of the virus. And all credit for it goes to the women who have taken it upon themselves to ensure a complete lockdown and prevent outsiders’ entry into their village to keep the residents safe from coronavirus. Also Read - Australian Cricketers in IPL Will Have to Arrange Their Return by Themselves - PM Scott Morrison

Notably, Chikhalar, a village close to Betul, has been infamous for the sale of raw liquor, but this initiative taken by the women has put the village into a positive spotlight.

Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown: Night Curfew Imposed in These 29 Cities. What's Open, What Shut | Full List Here

Pictures of this initiative that have emerged show the women dressed in sarees and armed with sticks to ensure no one is entering the village. The women have sealed all the boundaries of the village by putting a barricade of bamboo next to a poster that prohibits entry of outsiders. Not only this, they are also monitoring all those coming on the state highway passing close to the village.

While entry of any outsider or guest has been barred, these women also have no qualms in wielding their sticks on people who are seen aimlessly wandering in the village. According to women, they had to take this tough decision to save their village from the infection. Certainly, all their hard work and dedication has paid off as there isn’t a single case of corona virus.

The people of the village also do not go out themselves and have given responsibility to the two youths for necessary work.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 12,686 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to over five lakh, while the toll rose by 88 and the recovery count by 11,612 in the last 24 hours.