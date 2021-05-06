Recently, a lovely couple from Maharashtra’s Pune got married and their photos are going viral on social media and also making headlines. And, if you’re wondering why? Let us tell you that that the couple got married in the usual Maharashtrian style, but what made it unique was that the bride and groom tied mangalsutra’s around each other’s neck during their marriage ceremony. The mangalsutra is a sacred thread or necklace that is traditionally tied around the bride’s neck by the groom as part of a wedding ritual. However, this decision of the couple has raised many eyebrows of family members as well as of several social media users after their photos went viral on the internet. Also Read - BTS’ J-Hope Fails to Remember Conan O'Brien, Calls Him ‘Curtain’; Watch Hilarious Reaction of Talk Show Host in Video

The bride and the groom became victims of severe backlash and online trolls as many made comments like, 'Now wear a saree also', 'Do you bleed once a month?'. The couple's wedding images got viral recently after the groom Shardul Kadam shared their story with Humans of Bombay and recalled how he and his wife, Tanuja, met and all about tying mangalsutras to each other after their pheras. Shardul spoke about how they dealt with the whole online trolling episode soon after their wedding. He also went on to share why he chose to wear the mangalsutra.

Speaking to the Humans of Bombay, Shardul said, "In September, 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic subsided, we began planning our wedding. That's when I told Tanuja, 'Why is it that only a girl has to wear a mangalsutra?' We were both equals, so I announced, 'Even I'll wear a mangalsutra!'"

“My parents were surprised; ‘Why do you want to do this?’, relatives asked. I told them that marriage to me was about equality. And for some reason, the girl’s family is ‘supposed’ to bear the wedding costs, but I told Tanuja’s parents that we’d split it,” said Shardul.

He further went on saying how Tanuja asked him if he was going to wear the mangalsutra just for the wedding of everyday. To this Shardul said her, “I’ll wear it everyday!”

“When Tanuja and I tied the mangalsutra around each other, I was so glad. A few male relatives weren’t happy, but they didn’t say anything.

But Tanuja and I got terrible backlash online. A newspaper had picked up our story–‘Dulhe ne pehna mangalsutra,’ the headline read. People commented–‘Now wear a saree also’, ‘Do you bleed once a month?’ Even liberals trolled me–‘This is not the way to support gender equality,'” said Shardul.

Speaking about how he and Tanuja dealt with the trolling online, Shardul said, “I knew this might happen, but the extent of it surprised me. At first, Tanuja was affected by it, but it’s been 4 months now and we’re done with the trollers. Tanuja and I can define our relationship better than anyone else; we support each other’s work, believe in each other’s dreams, & are in this journey together. So, who cares what the world thinks?”

Read the full post here:

Shardul and Tanuja met in college, but their love story began four years after they graduated. “We reconnected in the most unexpected way. She’d shared a Himesh Reshammiya song on Instagram and captioned it as ‘torture’-I replied back saying ‘maha torture’…that’s how we started talking,” said Shardul.

This romantic and beautiful story of Shardul and Tanuja has garnered a lot of love and attention on social media. The post has also gained nearly 98K likes on Instagram and thousands more on Facebook.