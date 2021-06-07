After a photo of ‘Oreo Maggi’ with chocolate ice cream went viral and sparked outrage among netizens, now another weird dish and its photo is going viral on social media. Someone on Twitter just posted photos of a parle-g biscuit with rice toppings and stuffings and all hell has broken loose. The photos of the weird-food combo were shared by a user named Rahul Passi who posted it on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Follow me for more such recipes” along with some emojis. Also Read - Video of a Saree-clad Woman Riding Horse, Driving Loaded Truck Goes Viral | WATCH

Soon after he posted the photos online, it not only went viral but people have started commenting with memes, similar recipes, and also wondering why would someone try such weird combos. While someone mocked saying, “Kindly tweet full recipe with ingredients, I will recommend your name for next Master-chef India” another even posted a photo of parle-g with fried bhindi (Ladies finger).

Here are some reactions:

I have better recipe the this pic.twitter.com/tw5nHi9NFx — New_Yorker🇮🇳🇱🇷 (@meenu_NewYork) June 6, 2021

Ab paani me biscuits ke saath chawal bhi doobega — Pro.Fool buddyཅལབེ🌈 (@ColFool_) June 6, 2021

Paap lagega — The Epic Lady 🇮🇳 (@sincerely_epic) June 6, 2021

Beloved Parle G का ऐसा अपमान नहीं सहेगा हिन्दुस्तान 🙄🙄🙄😅 — नेत्रा डाऊ 🙏🇮🇳 (@onlyonenetra) June 6, 2021