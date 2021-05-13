California: The ocean is a wondrous and mysterious thing, brimming with unique creatures that exhibit rare and bizarre features. One such rare deep sea fish with teeth as sharp as glass and a body shaped like a football washed ashore on a California beach last week, pictures of which have terrified the internet. The black-coloured creature with its gaping mouth was spotted by a beachgoer while he was out for a morning stroll on California’s Newport Beach on Friday, following which he alerted park rangers about his find. Also Read - Check Out World's Extremely Rare Red Handfish Found Off Tasmanian Coast

Crystal Cove State Park later shared pictures of the fish on Facebook, saying said the creature is most likely a female Pacific Football Fish, one of more than 200 species of anglerfish around the world, typically found thousands of feet deep in the ocean. Also Read - Rare Fish which can breathe on land for six days spotted in Australia

”Last Friday morning an incredible deep sea fish washed up on shore in Crystal Cove State Park’s Marine Protected Area (MPA). There are more than 200 species of angler fish worldwide and this particular fish is most likely the Pacific Football Fish. Only females possess a long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips used as a lure to entice prey in the darkness of waters as deep as 3,000 feet! Their teeth, like pointed shards of glass, are transparent and their large mouth is capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body”, the post read.

Crystal Cove State Park added, “Seeing this strange and fascinating fish is a testament to the diversity of marine life lurking below the water’s surface in California’s MPAs and as scientists continue to learn more about these deep-sea creatures it’s important to reflect on how much is still to be learned from our wonderful ocean.”

“While females can reach lengths of 24 inches males only grow to be about an inch long and their sole purpose is to find a female and help her reproduce. Males latch onto the female with their teeth and become “sexual parasites,” eventually coalescing with the female until nothing is left of their form but their testes for reproduction. Wild! To see an actual angler fish intact is very rare and it is unknown how or why the fish ended up on the shore,” the post continued.

Officials don’t know how or why the “strange and fascinating” fish washed ashore, but said that “it’s important to reflect on how much is still to be learned from our wonderful ocean.”

The fish is currently in the custody of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.