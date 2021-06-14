Chandauli: A village in Uttar Pradesh has become talk of the town after a cow gave birth to a rare two-headed calf! Yes, this miracle was seen in a village in Chandauli’s district where a two-headed calf with two mouths, two ears and four eyes was born. The calf was born at the home of Arvind Yadav on Sunday and both the cow and the calf are healthy. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Feeds Golgappas to Cow & Her Calf, Adorable Video Wins The Internet | Watch

Yadav told Aaj Tak that the calf was born on Sunday morning and his entire family was stunned to see it.

While Yadav and his family members considered it to be a wonder of nature, some people of the village are also considering it a divine miracle. After the news spread, people from nearby districts and villages thronged to see this rare phenomenon.

According to veterinary doctors, such a thing happens due to abnormal development of cells during the development of the embryo. Rubbishing claims, Dr Satya Prakash Pandey, Chief Veterinary Officer of Chandauli, said that this is not a divine miracle. He explained, “During the development of the fetus in the womb, cells divide into many parts and during this process sometimes there is an additional development of cells. This is why two heads form.”