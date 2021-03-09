Real-Life Japanese Rapunzel Has 6-feet, 3-inch Long Locks, Hasn’t Had a Haircut in 15 Years

As kids, we all had been fascinated with story of Rapunzel whose long and beautiful hair went right down to the bottom of the tower. Now, a Japanese woman is living out a princess fantasy with real-life Rapunzel hair that measures over 6 feet and can touch the ground when she walks. Interestingly, Rin Kambe has not cut her hair for 15 years as she sees it as a ‘weapon’ of self-expression. Kambe, who is now 35-year-old said she hasn’t had a haircut from the age of 20 when she turned to Buddhism. However, maintaining such a long mane comes with its own set of difficulties. Kambe, a model and dancer, told Daily Mail that maintaining her long locks can be challenging, explaining that she uses scalp cream made from saffron and monitors her iron intake to help her hair grow. Also Read - 'Real-Life Rapunzel': Gujarat Teenager Breaks Her Own Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

Rin also has a thriving social media presence with almost 32.4 K followers, where she often shares pictures of her beautiful super-long hair. Check out some more pictures:

Not just Rin, India too has its own Rapunzel in the form of Nilanshi Patel, who entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest hair on a teenager in 2018.

