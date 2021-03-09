As kids, we all had been fascinated with story of Rapunzel whose long and beautiful hair went right down to the bottom of the tower. Now, a Japanese woman is living out a princess fantasy with real-life Rapunzel hair that measures over 6 feet and can touch the ground when she walks. Interestingly, Rin Kambe has not cut her hair for 15 years as she sees it as a ‘weapon’ of self-expression. Kambe, who is now 35-year-old said she hasn’t had a haircut from the age of 20 when she turned to Buddhism. However, maintaining such a long mane comes with its own set of difficulties. Kambe, a model and dancer, told Daily Mail that maintaining her long locks can be challenging, explaining that she uses scalp cream made from saffron and monitors her iron intake to help her hair grow. Also Read - 'Real-Life Rapunzel': Gujarat Teenager Breaks Her Own Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

Real-Life Japanese Rapunzel Has 6-feet, 3-inch Long Locks, Hasn’t Had a Haircut in 15 Years

As for the reason for not cutting her hair, the dancer explained that she wasn’t ever allowed to let her hair grow long. “I grew up with strict parents and when I was a kid, I was on the girls’ soccer team and always had a short cut because of this.” she told the Daily Star. Later, when she took to dancing at the age of 20, she decided to take control of her own life and decided to let her hair grow in an effort to “shine in [her] own way”.

”About 15 years ago, when I started to earnestly pray for my dream as an artist, I decided to cut the dyed part of my hair and grew my super long natural hair beautifully, because it felt like natural, beautiful, super-long hair was a weapon of dance expression,” said Rin. “There are people in the world who appreciate it, and there are also people who think it is a monster of hair,” she added.

Rin Kambe's floor-length hair nearly touches the ground

Rin also has a thriving social media presence with almost 32.4 K followers, where she often shares pictures of her beautiful super-long hair. Check out some more pictures:

Not just Rin, India too has its own Rapunzel in the form of Nilanshi Patel, who entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest hair on a teenager in 2018.

Patel who hails from Modasa in Gujarat state says her parents support her decision not to cut her hair after a bad experience at a salon at the age of six. When asked about her hair care regime, Patel said that she applies a homemade hair oil that her mother prepares with some secret ingredients.