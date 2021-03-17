Belarus (Russia): In a world that has set unrealistic beauty standards, women often take the route of cosmetic procedures and surgeries to make themselves more pretty, and that too at exorbitant costs. However, in one such case gone wrong, a 29-year-old Russian reality TV star has been left with a rotting and blackened nose after a cosmetic procedure didn’t go as planned. Shockingly, she also said that she has just ‘one or two months’ left until her nose decays completely, Daily Mail reported. Also Read - Barack Obama Reveals He Once Broke a Schoolmate’s Nose For Using Racial Slur

Describing her ordeal, Anastasia Balinskaya recently took to Instagram and shared graphic photographs of her decaying nose, while begging her fans to help fund her corrective surgery. She also urged people to think twice before going under the knife, warning ‘you can’t use plastic surgery to boost your self-esteem’. Also Read - UP Villagers Chop Off Noses Of A Man and Woman Over Extra-Marital Affair, Hospitalised

She wrote on Instagram: “Victim of plastic surgery? Yes! I curse the day I went under the surgeon’s knife for the first time! If you are a girl and are reading this post, I beg you to understand what I did not understand before. You can’t use plastic surgery to boost your self-esteem. You will never achieve the desired result!” Also Read - Hospitals report cases of burn, eye injuries this Diwali

Notably, she had gotten the cosmetic procedure done on her a few years back, following which her nose swelled to a huge size before rotting away from the inside. Anastasia blamed an implant for the reaction, and said how she tried to correct the procedure over the years, but to no avail.

She even tried antibiotics and nasal drops to help with the inflammation, but doctors told her she only has a few months left to save her nose from decaying completely. She even admitted that she does not have enough money for further treatment, and urged her fans to donate money.

“I cannot afford it, if you want to help me, I will leave my bank number in this post. Even if everyone translates 5p, you can help me save my nose. I have never asked or accepted help from anyone, but now I simply don’t have anyone to turn to for help,” she appealed.

In a similar incident, 24-year-old Chinese star, Gao Liu, went through the same nightmare last month. She shared pictures of her blackened nose with dead flesh on social media saying that her nose has fallen off following botched cosmetic surgery.