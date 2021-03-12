Kanpur: Twenty-six-year-old Azim Mansoori from Uttar Pradesh recently approached Shamli police with an unusual request! He wanted the police to help him find a bride because his family was not helping out. Notably, Mansoori is only two feet and three inches tall and claims that no one wants to get married to him because of his small height. Also Read - After Two Years of Wedding, Pakistani Brides Finally Unite with Their Indian Husbands

Even after searching a lot, when he could not find a suitable bride, he reached the police station and requested the policemen to get him married. Azim says that whenever someone comes to their house with a marriage proposal, they return after seeing him. Azim who runs a cosmetic shop in Shamli says that he earns enough, but still he is not able to get married. Even his family is not making any effort to get him married. So, Azim said that as public servants, the police should help him out.

After reaching the police station, he pleaded with a woman police official to marry him, saying, ” Madam, how long will I remain a bachelor.” He said that along with the woman cop, he had also approached the SDM and Kotwal several times before, but to no avail. ”I have been trying for so long. Is there no one with whom I can live my life? Now I have come to ask for help from the Public Servant Police.”

Azim, who is the youngest of six siblings, said that people used to make fun of his stature when he was studying in school. Due to relentless bullying, he got upset and even gave up his studies. He then started working in a cosmetic shop with one of his brothers. When he turned 21 years old, his parents started searching for him, but due to Azim’s height, no one agreed to the marriage proposal. He says that this has caused him a lot of stress and is unable to sleep at night.

Earlier he had even met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.