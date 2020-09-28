Taking advertising to a whole new level, US cosmetics company Estee Lauder is planning to send its new skincare product into space, aboard a NASA spacecraft! Also Read - NASA Announces Artemis Plan to Land First Woman & The Next Man on Moon in 2024

According to ABC News, NASA has signed a $128,000 deal (or Rs 95 lakh) with Estée Lauder to shoot photos of the brand’s latest product launch from the International Space Station. The company will be paying the space agency to fly 10 bottles of its iconic Advanced Night Repair skin serum to the orbiting space station.

The product will take off on September 29 aboard the Northrop Grumman Antares rocket and will arrive at the International Space Station on October 3 rd, 2020. Once it arrives there, astronauts will shoot product photos for use on the brand’s social media platforms.

We knew our NEW #AdvancedNightRepair serum was out of this 🌏 & now we’re proving it! As a leader in science & innovation, we’re proud to be the 1st beauty brand to join @NASA’s effort toward a @space_station economy & journey to @ISS_Research https://t.co/JLNMwTEXGm pic.twitter.com/OEcfdnbVpF — Estée Lauder (@EsteeLauder) September 22, 2020

Additionally, one of the bottles will also be auctioned for charity after the product makes its return home to Earth.

“We chose this iconic product because of its long history of firsts in the beauty industry. When it launched in 1982 as Night Repair, it was the first nighttime repair serum in the beauty industry and the first-ever beauty product to use hyaluronic acid. Now, 30 years later, we are adding another first to its legacies as the first serum to launch into space,” Stéphane de La Faverie, group president of Estée Lauder Companies and global brand president of Estée Lauder said.

In June 2019, NASA had announced that it was opening the ISS to explore new opportunities including commercial activity and space tourism. Estee Lauder’s upcoming photoshoot will be the second commercial product to launch as part of the new push.