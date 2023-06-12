Home

Phunsukh Wangdu? Netizens Rapt By Local Portable Flour Mill, Man Behind It: Watch

It would be prudent to try and apply this method so that once again consumers are able to get fresh, clean food.

This is a practical and intelligent creation that has come out of an innovative mind.

Local Portable Flour Mill: Talent is a trait that is in abundance all around and everyone has some form or the other of this genius. Sometimes the talent is visible and well-known while sometimes it is not realised and sadly goes unnoticed.

On the brighter side, there are numerous and continuous moments of serendipity when someone turns up and inadvertently showcases something different. This is what the video shows. A young man is carrying a portable mill/grinder, a weighing scale, and raw chickpeas (chana) which he grinds it right there in front of the customer.

The video is shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 @AwanishSharan with the caption: My mom sent me this video. This guy came to my home with this ‘Atta Chakki Machine.’ What an innovation.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

My mom sent me this video. This guy came to my home with this ‘Atta Chakki Machine.’ What an innovation. pic.twitter.com/bSnpcawgZR — Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) June 9, 2023

This is a practical and intelligent creation that has come out of an innovative mind. It would be prudent to try and apply this method so that once again consumers are able to get fresh, clean food.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Shreehari ⭐️@shreecreative: @NITIAayog @amitabhk87 @startupindia some push from big organisations to such hard workers will make India GDP even more greater .

Uday Teki @itsteki: Necessity – Mother of All Inventions! More power to you my friend! 🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

NoSmo King @kartik73: Fantastic 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Ranjeet Kumar Choudhary @Ranjeet17956917: आपके लिए ही घर का सत्तू पीसा रही हैं 👌👌👌

Lakshmi Puthiran @lakshmiputhiran: Innovative Indians !(without waiting for freebie). Wish him all the best &happy living.God bless.

Princi @ManjulSmita: Gajab 👏👏👏👏👏

Praveena Singh @PraveenaSingh28: गांव में ये ही चलती है

Fineman @Fineman101: 👍👍👍

Rahul Sinha @therahul_sinha: Humare gaon me bahut din aise hi log aate hai ab.

Han Archie @HanArchie2: Fresh atta! I used to buy atta at a Mediterranean store not far from my office in Jakarta. Unfortunately, the store was closed years ago. It’s hard now to find atta.

Bhumika Garkhal @GarkhalBhumika: Inspired from Phunsukh wangdu (3 idiots)😉😎

Rajesh Kamalan 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @rajeshkamalan2: New startup ! Awesome

