Pi Day, a day to celebrate the mathematical constant pi (π) and to eat lots of pie, is celebrated on March 14 (3/14) in countries that follow the month/day (m/dd) date format, because the digits in the date, March 14 or 3/14, are the first three digits of π (3.14). In 2009, the US recognised March 14, 2009, as National Pi Day. Pi Day has been observed in many ways, including eating pie, throwing pies and discussing the significance of the number π, due to a pun based on the words "pi" and "pie" being homophones in English.

Why is Pi Day celebrated?

Pi Day celebrates the famous mathematical ratio of π (3.14). Pi is meant to represent the 3.14 constant that results when you divide a circle's circumference by its diameter. It is celebrated on March 14 (3/14) in countries that follow the month/day (m/dd) date format, because the digits in the date, March 14 or 3/14, are the first three digits of π (3.14). Alternative dates for the holiday include July 22 (22/7, an approximation of π) and June 28 (6.28, an approximation of 2π or tau).

In the year 2015, March 14 was celebrated as “Super Pi Day”. It had special significance, as the date is written as 3/14/15 in month/day/year format. At 9:26:53, the date and time together represented the first 10 digits of π.

Take the NASA Pi Day challenge:

In 2022, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is serving science and engineering questions based on real-life agency missions. Two are missions in planning: the Lunar Flashlight and the Earth-gazing Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) missions that will launch missions later in the 2020s. Two are ongoing: the InSight lander on Mars, and the planet hunting Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

As an example problem from the set, NASA highlighted Lunar Flashlight’s attempt to look for water ice in permanently shadowed craters on the moon, which the agency hopes will be useful for future moon missions with the Artemis program.

“For the NASA Pi Day Challenge, problem-solvers can use pi to find out how much surface area will be measured in a single pulse of Lunar Flashlight’s lasers,” the agency wrote on Thursday (March 10).

The answers to all four of the questions will be available on March 15, and you can see the entire problem set on the NASA Pi Day Challenge website.