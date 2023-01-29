Pickup Truck Topples, Turns Completely On Its Head, Lands On All Four And Drives Away | Watch Viral Video

Home

Viral

Viral Video: Road safety and road accidents are inseparable. It is because they both complement each other and that is why authorities and law enforcement lay heavy emphasis on following the rules and being extremely careful as a slight error can lead to a big mishap.

The viral video that is being shared here explains the very need for abiding by traffic rules and being alert while on the road. The video shows a pickup truck being hit from behind by what appears to be a police car. After getting hit, the pick-up truck loses balance and swerves to the adjacent lane where it completely turns over its head and then hits the concrete road divider and lands on all four wheels. After that, the driver just drives away.

Persecusión de película pic.twitter.com/gHsrxqjbXf — Accidentes Fatales (@accidents_12) January 29, 2023

How many times would one land just right to zoom away as if nothing has happened? But this makes for an interesting video.