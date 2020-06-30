Washington: For most of us, space is a symbol of the unknown and unexplored and that’s why we are immediately drawn to it. Teasing our imaginations and sense of wonder a little more, NASA astronaut Robert Behnken on Monday shared stunning pictures that show the boundary between night and day on Earth, as seen from space. Also Read - Watch: Stunning NASA Video Shows 10-Year Time Lapse of Sun in 61 Minutes
Behnken, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, shared the unique view of our planet that most of us will never have a chance to witness. The astronaut who has been on the ISS for almost a month now shared two pictures on Twitter and wrote, ”My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day”.
The picture shows how one part of the Earth is shrouded in darkness and the other in light. Check it out:
The image has gone viral, with people being mesmerized by our planet’s beauty and many expressed their delight.
One user said: “Thank you for sharing, I’ve only gotten to see them from a plane flying, these are great shots! Keep sharing!”
Here are other comments:
Behnken, along with astronaut Doug Hurley, entered the International Space Station on June 1 after a landmark 19-hour journey on SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket.