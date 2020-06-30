Washington: For most of us, space is a symbol of the unknown and unexplored and that’s why we are immediately drawn to it. Teasing our imaginations and sense of wonder a little more, NASA astronaut Robert Behnken on Monday shared stunning pictures that show the boundary between night and day on Earth, as seen from space. Also Read - Watch: Stunning NASA Video Shows 10-Year Time Lapse of Sun in 61 Minutes

Behnken, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, shared the unique view of our planet that most of us will never have a chance to witness. The astronaut who has been on the ISS for almost a month now shared two pictures on Twitter and wrote, ”My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day”.

The picture shows how one part of the Earth is shrouded in darkness and the other in light. Check it out:

My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day. pic.twitter.com/Jo3tYH8s9E — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) June 28, 2020

The image has gone viral, with people being mesmerized by our planet’s beauty and many expressed their delight.

One user said: “Thank you for sharing, I’ve only gotten to see them from a plane flying, these are great shots! Keep sharing!”

Here are other comments:

Thank you for sharing, I've only gotten to see them from a plane flying, these are great shots! Keep sharing! — *Tracey Richardson* (@Tracey_san) June 28, 2020

“ The Boundary between Night and Day “ – the spinning of the earth on its axis around the SUN .. why do we make life so difficult for one another .. when we have a beautiful planet with sun and seas and other beauties … — dkalloodoe (@dkallootwit63) June 29, 2020

I really wish if i could one day be there , My childhood was all about going outside earth and take a closer loook on how can the universe be like . — Sailor (@zakariajouhari4) June 28, 2020

Picture yourself being in a place so incredible. Everything going on here is so irrelevant. And this is someone’s “job” could you imagine? @SpaceX has made space cool again! — Ibracadabra (@sgeis5) June 28, 2020

Nice picture. The experience must be incredible! — Gustavo Correia (@Gusttavc) June 29, 2020

I am in utter amazement as to these pics. Thank you all for risking your lives to advance our understanding of the Universe and sending these back down to Earth. — Veronica Flood (@VLF79) June 30, 2020

Behnken, along with astronaut Doug Hurley, entered the International Space Station on June 1 after a landmark 19-hour journey on SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket.