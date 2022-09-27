Sudha Murthy picture: An old photo of noted educator, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murthy is going viral in which she is seen bowing before a Mysuru royal. The photo has since triggered a debate on respecting royalty decades after the end of monarchy in India.Also Read - Child Pornography: DCW Not Satisfied With Replies Of Twitter, Delhi Police

The photo of the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has been shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "Look at Sudha Murthy bowing before a member of Mysuru royal family. She's supposed to be a role model," a person wrote, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Also Read - Elon Musk Faces Deposition with Twitter Ahead of October Trial

Meanwhile, a few have jumped into her support with one writing, “That’s our culture.”

Homework sheet for my kid! Schools should be little careful with such undemocratic teachings (might seem small mistake).. they might inculcate wrong values in minds of kids. pic.twitter.com/L2Q73s7WsX — Guruprasad D N (@guruve_dn) September 25, 2022

The photo was posted in response to another Twitter post, presumably, by a parent, showing a graphic questionnaire likely for “Fill In The Blanks” school test or homework assignment with one question reading “I ____ to the king,” the blank to be filled with “bow” given the situation.