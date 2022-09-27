Sudha Murthy picture: An old photo of noted educator, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murthy is going viral in which she is seen bowing before a Mysuru royal. The photo has since triggered a debate on respecting royalty decades after the end of monarchy in India.Also Read - Child Pornography: DCW Not Satisfied With Replies Of Twitter, Delhi Police
The photo of the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has been shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "Look at Sudha Murthy bowing before a member of Mysuru royal family. She's supposed to be a role model," a person wrote, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Also Read - Elon Musk Faces Deposition with Twitter Ahead of October Trial
Meanwhile, a few have jumped into her support with one writing, “That’s our culture.”
The photo was posted in response to another Twitter post, presumably, by a parent, showing a graphic questionnaire likely for “Fill In The Blanks” school test or homework assignment with one question reading “I ____ to the king,” the blank to be filled with “bow” given the situation.