As the whole wide world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, India is facing an even harsher front in the form of an extremely severe cyclonic storm. The states of West Bengal and Odisha felt the full force of cyclone Amphan when it made landfall on Wednesday, bringing with it gusty winds and a huge amount of rain. Just minutes after it made landfall, social media was full of pictures and videos showing the cyclone wreak havoc.

Cyclone Amphan had, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), made landfall at 2:30 pm on May 20. Just before the storm started, people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas in Odisha.

The Cyclone was 190 km east-northeast of Odisha’s Paradip, 65 km east-southeast of West Bengal’s Digha, 35 km from Sagar island and 225 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh. And as it approached, one could just see how strong the wind was.

Cyclone nearing landfall..very heavy rains lashing Kolkata now #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/JbhE1DjU4x — Anand (@anandprasad805) May 20, 2020

#WATCH: Rainfall and strong winds hit Bhadrak in Odisha. #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. pic.twitter.com/X8xF9aZ6cf — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

Once it made landfall, the gusty winds can be seen almost toppling down trees with sparks flying from live electric wires.

#WATCH West Bengal: Rainfall and heavy winds in North 24 Parganas as #CycloneAmphan made landfall. pic.twitter.com/noHLgqJhPX — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Digha right now 😔 #CycloneAmphan heading towards bengal now..lets pray for all our safety 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0x9OCaRI4w — Sahini👸 (@sahini_bose) May 20, 2020

Short circuit on overhead electricity cables in the suburbs of Kolkata after the landfall of #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/KzKKjZEm31 — Gunjan Mehta✨ (@gunjanm_) May 20, 2020

A friend sent this ..

Current time situation in Kolkata . Looks like Power is not cut off yet. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/6YGq8KEmIO — dashH💤 (@_43memor) May 20, 2020

#CycloneAmphan Landfall In Kolkata. Scary Situation Here, Pray For Us. pic.twitter.com/BCLPfgXdXo — Ravi Mishra ( Today’s focus on #CycloneAmphan ) (@G33kBoyRavi) May 20, 2020

#CycloneAmphan Landfall time Video #SuperCycloneAmphan is crossing West Bengal coast between Digha and Hatiya across Sunderban. Half of eye has entered to the land.#CycloneAmphanUpdate#AmphanSuperCyclone #AmphanUpdates pic.twitter.com/NcmEZNaaSF — Debashis Mohapatra (@debashis_bapun) May 20, 2020

In Bangladesh

Big wind gusts and rain in Cox’s Bazar town, I hate to think what sort of damage this may cause in the refugee camps #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/i7v5Yh8MDo — Gemma Snowdon (@GemmaSnowdon) May 20, 2020

As per media reports, two people have lost their lives in Odisha and thirty-six NDRF and ODRAF teams have been deployed in the coastal districts.