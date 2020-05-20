As the whole wide world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, India is facing an even harsher front in the form of an extremely severe cyclonic storm. The states of West Bengal and Odisha felt the full force of cyclone Amphan when it made landfall on Wednesday, bringing with it gusty winds and a huge amount of rain. Just minutes after it made landfall, social media was full of pictures and videos showing the cyclone wreak havoc. Also Read - No Way Out: Odisha Woman Delivers Baby in Fire Service Vehicle During Cyclone Amphan
Cyclone Amphan had, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), made landfall at 2:30 pm on May 20. Just before the storm started, people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas in Odisha. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan to Hit Kolkata by Evening; NDRF Deploys 20 Teams in Odisha, 19 in West Bengal
The Cyclone was 190 km east-northeast of Odisha’s Paradip, 65 km east-southeast of West Bengal’s Digha, 35 km from Sagar island and 225 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh. And as it approached, one could just see how strong the wind was.
Once it made landfall, the gusty winds can be seen almost toppling down trees with sparks flying from live electric wires.
As per media reports, two people have lost their lives in Odisha and thirty-six NDRF and ODRAF teams have been deployed in the coastal districts.