Trending News: If you haven’t seen the Netflix show Stranger Things, there’s another world called the Upside Down under the town of Hawkins which is red, scary and has monsters spewing out of it from time to time. In Season 4, we see many gates to the Upside Down and in the end they all expand into a massive gate, which is why people from outside Hawkins call it ‘gateway to hell’. Fans of the show have come up with conspiracy theories that maybe the Upside Down is real and a portal is being opened up in real life. But what has made these conspiracy theorists believe so?Also Read - Storm In US Causes Skies To Turn Green Over South Dakota; Internet Compares It To 'Stranger Things', 'Wizard Of Oz'

Recently, a pilot captured a mysterious fiery red glow in the clouds while he was flying over the Atlantic Ocean. Three cockpit photos taken on July 22 were posted to Reddit with a note saying the pilot ‘has never seen anything like it’ before. The pictures captured by the pilot and videos recorded by passengers showed an eerie red light through clouds above the Atlantic Ocean. Also Read - Stranger Things Season 4 Hindi Dub Had Tiger Shroff's Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya Dialogue. Viral Video Will Make You LOL

Netizens commented on the Reddit post comparing the mysterious scene to Stranger Things when an underwater gate to the Upside Down opens under Lovers’ Lake. Some commenters said the red glow in clouds was most likely caused by a fishing vessel using red lights to draw schools of saury fish.

Video footage of a mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean pic.twitter.com/jHTtnLUlRm — MONEYWAY (@skylawhylaa) July 20, 2022

Saury fishing, traditionally practiced in the Pacific Ocean, involves the usage of huge LED lights to attract the fish. The lights allow the fish to be caught in the net.