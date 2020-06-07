With #BlackLivesMatter movement trickling from America and spreading to the rest of the world by becoming the biggest talking point on social media, millions are paying homage to George Floyd and this pilot in Canada was no different. Showing his solidarity with those fighting racism and discrimination down on the ground below, the pilot expressed his own feelings in the sky as he flew at a speed of 150 miles per hour and drew out the shape of a raised fist on the map of Canada over the Nova Scotia skies on June 4. Also Read - Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Takes Knee in #BlackLivesMatter Protest, Americans Tell Donald Trump 'This is What Real Leader Does'

Completing his flight in two hours thirty two minutes, the pilot, Dimitri Neonakis, shared, "I feel the need to speak out and my way is in the air. Even though no one is going to see it, it makes me feel good… I know it's for them, the people oppressed over the years." Having chalked out his route on an app before taking flight, Dimitri took to his handle on Twitter to share a screenshot of his flight path. He captioned it, "I see a World of one race with many colours in which everyone of us can "breath free" (sic)." Flight Aware website too tracked his movement in the skies above Canada and shared their documented image on Twitter. Their caption informed, "HAPPENING NOW In the skies over Halifax, Canada (sic)."

Protesting racial injustice and police brutality in the recent murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement was triggered in America. People poured out onto the streets after George Floyd was mercilessly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck after wrongly detaining him as he gasped for breath. A demonstration for the same was organised on Parliament Hill in Canada which was recently attended even by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian PM participated in the protest and all love broke loose on Twitter when he took a knee to show his solidarity with the black lives.