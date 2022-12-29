Pilot Fails to Control Helicopter While Takeoff, Watch Viral Video of What Happened Next

The viral video shows a chopper parked in a small helipad and two other cars also were seen parked near it.

Viral Video: An undated video of a pilot failing to control a chopper soon after takeoff and crashing badly is going viral on social media platforms. The video posted on Twitter shows a pilot trying to ride a helicopter parked on a small helipad. However, things don’t go as planned and the pilot loses control of the chopper. The video that has gone viral now has left netizens shocked.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Lance with a humorous caption that read, “Imagine tryna explain this to the insurance company without the video.”

WATCH

Imagine tryna explain this to the insurance company without the video pic.twitter.com/fEg8DtS6Be — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 28, 2022



The viral video shows a chopper parked in a small helipad and two other cars also were seen parked near it. As we can understand after watching the video, the pilot struggles to control the helicopter soon after starting its engine. As he loses control, the helicopter starts shaking and crashing into pieces and turning over. The video also features a panicked dog and a man who tries to provide some instructions to the pilot. However, his instructions were of no use as the helicopter topples meanwhile.