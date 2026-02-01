Home

Viral

Pilots filmed cleaning aircrafts windshield with water, internet is divided over security aspect | Watch viral video

Pilots filmed cleaning aircraft’s windshield with water, internet is divided over security aspect | Watch viral video

The viral video features a plane parked normally on the ground. It features one of the pilots slightly moving out of the cockpit window. They make use of what appears to be a handkerchief to wipe the aircraft's window from the outside. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: X @Turbinetraveler (videograb)

Viral news: In yet another ‘social media never fails to disappoint’, a video is widely circulating on social media, which shows two pilots casually cleaning the window of an aircraft, leaning outside. The video has left everyone surprised, confused, and amused. The exact time, location, and details of the video are not unknown. However, the video was enough to strike a chord online. You can watch the viral clip here.

What’s the video about?

The viral video features a plane parked normally on the ground. It features one of the pilots slightly moving out of the cockpit window. They make use of what appears to be a handkerchief to wipe the aircraft’s window from the outside. One of the pilots is also seen pouring water from the bottle on the window. He moves ahead to wipe it further. The complete scenario looks quite informal and casual.

Also Read: ‘London is now third world’: Daylight jewellery store robbery in Richmond triggers racist comments | Watch viral video

Viral video

Pilots, do you clean your windshield, or do you call for maintenance? pic.twitter.com/IROOFhuWYx — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) January 31, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The video was shared on X with the caption, “Pilots, do you clean your windshield, or do you call for maintenance?”

Also Read: Jeep driver hits e-rickshaw, drags injured man on bonnet in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh; bystanders scream in fear | Watch viral video



How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Call maintenance. If I damaged that window or had an accident, the company would say why didn’t you call maintenance? Nope not going to do it.” Another user wrote, “Better clean them now! Can’t open those windows at 40,000 feet to get that smudge.”

The third user said, “As a maintainer, I consider it my job… If I am busy fixing your aircraft, I think we all would agree that I’ll continue with fixing and appreciate the help with the windows while you’re waiting. To all my pilots, thank you”, and another stated, “Having maintenance around does not mean they are available or can get to it without affecting the push time. Also doesn’t mean they have a lift available. I don’t hesitate and all I ever use on the glass is bottled water.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.