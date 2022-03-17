A pink-coloured satin dress from Zara is taking the internet by storm! But why is the internet obsessed with this dress? Surely a pink dress isn’t something extraordinary or something that we haven’t seen before. Here’s why all the girls are going crazy over this dress and how you can buy it in India.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Sings 'Mohabbat Barsa Dena' As Man Dances Behind Her, Watch & You Will Die Laughing

It started with a blogger from New York City, Miranda Getreu, who was searching for a really nice to wear while going out in Miami. And then she found this pink satin slip dress on Zara worth $60. It's a cotton candy-coloured midi dress with a straight neckline and adjustable thin straps. It has a back vent at the hem and a metal hook fastening at the back.

It also happens to be a really good dupe to Kim Kardashian's Skims 'soft lounge long slip dress' in bubble gum colour that's worth $78.

Two days after Miranda showed herself wearing the dress on TikTok, everybody had the same dress. Soon the hashtag #zarapinkdress blew up on TikTok and other social media platforms. So many girls are flocking to buy the Zara dress that it went out of stock. The dress became so popular that some fashionistas now regret buying a dress that ‘everyone is wearing’.

A big part of the appeal behind the dress is how fits every body type and clings to the curves perfectly. Girls say that the dress serves a lot of purposes, whether it’s going to a party or a date night or a girl’s night out.

The dress is available in India as well. You can check out the Zara stores in your city or order it online. The dress goes by the name ‘satin dress with cut-out detail’. As of March 17, the pink satin dress is available on the Zara app in India in all sizes. It costs a little less than 60$ in India, almost for Rs 4k. The exact price of the viral dress is Rs 3,990.

However, if the dress goes on sale you can save it in your wish list and wait a while if you want to buy it at a much lesser price. Click HERE to buy the viral pink dress from Zara.