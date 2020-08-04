Incessant rains have been lashing Mumbai and parts of Konkan since Sunday night, throwing life out of gear and causing waterlogging in many areas. Heavy rains have left the city semi-paralysed as the road traffic and suburban trains were affected due to waterlogged tracks. Also Read - Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 1 Killed, City on Red Alert For 2 Days; Offices Shut, Rail And Road Traffic Hit

However, the danger is not over yet! The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert that rainfall will intensify further in the metropolis and its suburbs during the next two days. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged commercial establishments to remain closed on Tuesday and appealed to Mumbaikars not to leave their homes unless there is an urgent need.

“As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas,” BMC said.

Due to heavy rains, there are many areas in Mumbai which have already recorded over 200 mm of rain.

The state of Mumbai currently!

Many places broke record of 200mm just in 4 hours. Pls pray for mumbai!!🙏🙏#MumbaiRains #heavyrain #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/bGBU2RqOGA — पंकज यदुवंशी پنکج یدوانسی (@PankajYaduwansi) August 4, 2020

People are now urging others to stay safe while complaining to the government about the severe waterlogging problems caused due to rain. A regular phenomenon every year, the city struggles to cope with the chaos caused by the continuous rain.

Crazy winds blowing across Mumbai and #heavyrain…⛈️🌧️…Scene in my complex in Malad close to Marve and Gorai…looks scarry..#MumbaiRains #mumbairain pic.twitter.com/lFKSQZLpFz — Jaspal Singh Hanspal (@jsh123) August 4, 2020

#heavyrain

Despite being the financial capital of the country and nicknamed as the 'Maximum City', the living conditions especially during monsoon becomes worse.

This is me covering the monsoon mayhem 3 years ago. Looking at the visuals today, I can say nothing has changed. pic.twitter.com/Hpd9rjG7QW — Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) August 4, 2020

Waterlogging on Central and Western railways today due to #heavyrain between kurla-sion and matunga-dadar sections… #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/gHjUxJhuIK — Akshay Gupta (@Akshay9000Gupta) August 4, 2020

#Mumbai: Incessant rain causes waterlogging at Santacruz East near Maratha Colony on Western Express Highway pic.twitter.com/CW0qGf7RBc — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020