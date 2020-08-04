Incessant rains have been lashing Mumbai and parts of Konkan since Sunday night, throwing life out of gear and causing waterlogging in many areas. Heavy rains have left the city semi-paralysed as the road traffic and suburban trains were affected due to waterlogged tracks. Also Read - Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 1 Killed, City on Red Alert For 2 Days; Offices Shut, Rail And Road Traffic Hit
However, the danger is not over yet! The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert that rainfall will intensify further in the metropolis and its suburbs during the next two days. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has urged commercial establishments to remain closed on Tuesday and appealed to Mumbaikars not to leave their homes unless there is an urgent need.
“As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas,” BMC said.
Due to heavy rains, there are many areas in Mumbai which have already recorded over 200 mm of rain.
People are now urging others to stay safe while complaining to the government about the severe waterlogging problems caused due to rain. A regular phenomenon every year, the city struggles to cope with the chaos caused by the continuous rain.