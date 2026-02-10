Home

Viral

Please share template: Pune mans Excel sheet to find arranged marriage partner goes viral, internet cant keep calm

‘Please share template’: Pune man’s Excel sheet to find arranged marriage partner goes viral, internet can’t keep calm

The Excel sheet comprises columns like 'communication gap', 'family match', and 'vibe' to find the right partner. Scroll down to see the viral video.

Image: Instagram @thevikkchapter (videograb)

Viral News: When everyone remains super scared of the arranged marriage setup, a man from Pune has just cracked the code. He shared the video explaining how he’s maintaining an Excel sheet to track and evaluate the vibe, communication, schedule, values, family match, and multiple other things. The video has caught everyone’s attention for the clear and uncluttered way of reaching a conclusion. Many people online have been asking for the template from the man. You can get the template by seeing the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows a concise Excel sheet being maintained by a man with some rows and columns. These comprise the girl’s name, number of calls, matching of vibe, feedback from parents, communication gap, schedule match, values alignment, family match, and several other things. The favourite part for the man is the last column, which he’s using for the notes. The man is using colours like red, green, and yellow to understand what he wants and is simultaneously closing the rows for names of those with whom he’s not talking ahead.

Also Read: ‘Gen Z is healing something’: Scenes from Delhi Metro during Valentine’s week flood social media as lovers carry flower bouquets | Watch viral video

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas (@thevikkchapter)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “When life gives you arranged marriage, build a tracker, Weekend Tracker.”

Also Read: ‘Wonderful start’: Indian couple’s decision to buy house instead of spending heavily on wedding wins hearts | Watch viral video

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Haha, sounds like your arranged marriage tracking sheet will be “Successfully Closed” status soon”, and another user wrote, “Everyone in the world: vibing, flirting, getting emotionally invested, pretending they don’t care… Bro: creating categories, adding notes, setting reminders, tracking responses, optimizing dating pipeline.”

The third comment read, “Important: Please create a new column of Registration number (for unique Identification ) to tackle future possibilities of duplicate names. Already, most of your names are very generic.”

Another user said, “As if the arranged marriage setup wasn’t corporate and transactional enough,” and many asked for template in the comment section.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.