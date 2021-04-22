Faridabad: Suspecting her husband of having an extra-marital affair, a woman in Faridabad planned the perfect revenge to get him arrested, but her plan was busted. Notably, the woman was suspicious of her husband’s fidelity, so she allegedly planted cannabis in his autorickshaw with the intention of getting him arrested. According to an Indian Express report, the woman traveled to Delhi to procure marijuana which she planted in her husband’s auto rickshaw and then alerted the police regarding the drugs. Also Read - Man Stabs Wife 25 Times in Delhi Market Over Suspicion of Illicit Affair

“Her husband used to often return home late at night, and sometimes would not return at night altogether because of which the woman began suspecting him. The couple had been getting into a lot of fights over this recently and, to take revenge against him, she decided to trap him in a police case and get him arrested,” Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police told The Indian Express.

After she tipped-off the cops regarding the drugs, her husband was arrested, but investigations soon hinted at her involvement in the crime. Probe revealed that she was the one who planted 700 grams of cannabis in his auto.

The woman has now been arrested and the police have seized 700 grams of marijuana. An investigation is on to nab Pawan from whom she purchased the drug.

Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police said, “The woman has been arrested by police and 700 grams of cannabis seized. An FIR has been registered against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the SGM Nagar police station. ”