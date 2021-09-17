Puri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday and congratulatory wishes are pouring in from all over the country. On the occasion, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a stunning sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday. Pattnaik too to Twitter to share a picture of the sculpture and wished PM Modi a long and healthy life.Also Read - PM Modi's 71st Birthday: From Record Covid-19 Vaccination to E-Auction of Gifts, How BJP Aims to Make The Day Historic

The sand art features a sculpture of PM Modi made using 2035 sea shells, and with a message that reads, “Happy Birthday Modi Ji.”

In a tweet, Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, ”Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India. I’ve created a SandArt installation used 2035 sea shells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach , Odisha .

See the image here:

Notably, PM Modi was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 after serving as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have made elaborate arrangements to make the day historic as he is completing two decades holding public office, including his stint as Chief Minister of Gujarat. The party will launch 20-day ‘Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan (service and commitment)’ from today to October 7, the day Modi was sworn in as the CM of Gujarat for the first time in 2001. The BJP also aims to make Prime Minister’s birthday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday also wished him and expressed that the Prime Minister continues to serve the nation. The President also wished for long life and good health for Prime Minister.

(With Agency inputs)