PM Modi Birthday: Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik gave a special tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Pattnaik did what he does best – create extraordinary sand art. On PM Modi's 72nd birthday, Pattnaik created a five feet sand sculpture of the prime minister with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on Odisha's Puri beach.

Sudarshan Patnaik said the mud tea cups have been used to showcase PM Modi's journery from a tea seller to the prime minister of the country. "We have used these mud tea glasses to show PM Modi's journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister of the country. Here, I convey my best wishes to PM through my art," Sudarshan said.

PM Modi birthday celebrations

PM Modi, who turned 72nd on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned – from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi’s birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day “Seva and Samarpan” campaign. Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

The announcements were made by party general secretary and MP Arun Singh who informed that the party would hold celebrations starting September 18 till October 2.

“There will be exhibitions throughout the country on the life and leadership of PM Modi. Party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the exhibition at BJP headquarter and a similar type of exhibition will be there in other states too,” he said while addressing the media.

He said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister’s birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a ‘Seva Pakhwada’. “The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups,” he said.

“PM Modi’s vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need,” Singh added.

The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees. “Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives will be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen,” he said.