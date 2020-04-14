In his address to the nation on April 14, Tuesday, PM Modi was seen covering his mouth and nose with a traditional ‘gamcha’. The piece of long cloth had a black and red pattern with a slightly broad border and now the same appearance from today’s speech has become the PM’s display picture on Twitter. Also Read - Lockdown Extended: Indian Railways Suspends Train Services Till May 3

PM immediately changed his profile picture on Twitter after his speech got over at around 10:30 am. As he began to address the nation on Tuesday morning and announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3rd, Modi greeted the countrymen with a namaskar with the ‘gamcha’ covering his mouth and nose. As the speech continued, he later took it off. Also Read - Why Did PM Modi Extend Lockdown Till May 3 And Not April 30?

Also Read - PM Modi's Lockdown Extension Announcement Triggers Hilarious Memes as #Lockdown2 Becomes Top Trend on Twitter

Modi covering his mouth with a mask while addressing the nation in the times of the coronavirus pandemic could be his way of asking the fellow countrymen to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the health ministry that includes covering mouth while talking to each other or stepping out of the house in emergency situations.

The Prime Minister invoked Ambedkar and the reference to ‘we the people’ in the constitution during his address to the nation to suggest the battle against the coronavirus is a common one. Thanking the people of India, he said that the shutdown has been able to contain the spread of the virus better than many nations. Making a case between economics versus life, the PM said the latter is more important.

“India started screening at airports even before we had one corona positive patient in the country. Even though we had 550 cases, India took a big decision to completely shutdown India. We didn’t wait for the problem to erupt,” stressed PM Modi.

Making a comparison internationally, the PM said that India is in a far better position than other nations who are battling with thousands of corona positive cases. As of Tuesday, India has 8,988 active corona cases.