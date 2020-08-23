New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a video of his morning rituals in which he could be seen taking a brisk walk inside his garden and feeding peacocks. The video is a collection of several shots taken during his morning walk. With a poem written in Hindi, the PM posted the video and called it ‘precious moments’. Also Read - PM Modi to Get New Boeing Next Week. Details of PM's New Customised Flight
भोर भयो, बिन शोर, मन मोर, भयो विभोर, रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना, मनमोहक, मोर निराला। रंग है, पर राग नहीं, विराग का विश्वास यही, न चाह, न वाह, न आह, गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान, जिये तो मुरली के साथ जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। जीवात्मा ही शिवात्मा, अंतर्मन की अनंत धारा मन मंदिर में उजियारा सारा, बिन वाद-विवाद, संवाद बिन सुर-स्वर, संदेश मोर चहकता मौन महकता।
PM Modi has so far posted 407 photos on his Instagram account, which has 47.7 million followers. The PM does not follow anyone on Instagram.
Earlier today, PM Modi extended greetings to farmers on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar – an agricultural festival mainly celebrated in Western Odisha and Southern Chhattisgarh.
”The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hardwork of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!” tweeted the PM.