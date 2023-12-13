Top Recommended Stories

  • PM Modi Helps In Moving Table On Stage During Swearing-In Ceremony In Chhattisgarh: WATCH

BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chief Minister.

Published: December 13, 2023 5:37 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped in moving a table on the stage during the swearing-in ceremony in Raipur, Chhattisgarh earlier this evening.

BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chief Minister while Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers.

Watch The Video Here

