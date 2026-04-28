Home

Viral

PM Modi in Sikkim: Prime Minister joins youngsters for friendly football game in Gangtok, shares video | Watch

PM Modi in Sikkim: Prime Minister joins youngsters for friendly football game in Gangtok, shares video | Watch

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony marking 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood and launch development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore.

PM Modi with young footballers in Sikkim (Image: PM Modi's X handle)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared pictures and video of himself playing football with youngsters in Gangtok. PM Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Sikkim, dressed in a blue sports jacket featuring the tricolour was seen walking alongside a group of young footballers in matching kits.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya to Mumbai, Varanasi to Pune: PM Modi to flag off new Amrit Bharat Express trains on April 28

“Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!,” the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X, sharing images of the interaction.

Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5xEceWBH1f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In another post, he added, “Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!” Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the state capital and nearby areas for the visit.

Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters! pic.twitter.com/Xc99oCylqt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

ALSO READ: Bombs, firing, lathi-charge: Violent clashes erupt in Jagaddal ahead of PM Modi’s rally; BJP leader, CISF personnel injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s itinerary:

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony marking 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood and launch development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore.

Prime Minister will visit the orchidarium at Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park in Gangtok, developed as a world-class orchid experience centre.

PM Modi will head to Paljor Stadium to participate in the statehood celebrations, where he is also expected to address a gathering.

The projects to be launched span sectors including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture.

WATCH PM Modi Playing Football with young players in Sikkim:

A football morning in Gangtok! We learnt, we played, we celebrated and above everything else, we enjoyed the game…. pic.twitter.com/rZ0jLey5u7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

PM Modi concludes Bengal Assembly election campaign with a massive public rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he felt like he was on a pilgrimage while addressing rallies and participating in road shows in West Bengal, asserting that divine energy from Goddess Kali’s devotees and blessings from the people gave him strength throughout the high-voltage campaign.

In an audio message and open letter to the people of West Bengal on the final day of campaigning for the second and last phase of the state polls, Modi expressed gratitude to the residents and exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the state, saying he would “celebrate the oath-taking ceremony together with the people”.

“Despite addressing so many rallies amid the intense heat, I did not feel even the slightest fatigue during this election campaign in West Bengal. These rallies, these road shows… I felt as if I was on a pilgrimage,” he said.

“Whenever I went among the devotees of Maa Kali… Perhaps Maa Kali herself kept filling me with continuous energy,” the prime minister said.

Modi drew a parallel with his spiritual experience before the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in January 2024, saying he felt the same divine energy during the West Bengal campaign.

“Before the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, I had observed an 11-day ritual with deep devotion and had undertaken a fast. I feel that during that time, Lord Shri Ram filled me with boundless energy,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.