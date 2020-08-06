PM Modi has his fair share of gaffes this year and the latest victim of it is none other than Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath! The prime minister, during his speech at the the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday, addressed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister as “Aditya Yoginath” and all hell broke loose. Also Read - ‘Blessed Day in Ayodhya’: PM Modi Says The Day Will Remain Etched in Memory of Every Indian

While talking about him, PM Modi said: “Uttar Pradesh ke urjawan, yashaswi, lokpriya mukhya mantri sriman Aditya Yoginathji (Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic, successful and popular chief minister Aditya Yoginathji)”.

Watch the hilarious moment here:

The name ‘Aditya Yoginath’ soon became the top trend on Twitter, inspiring a barrage of hilarious memes. People joked how this slip of the tongue was ironic given that Uttar Pradesh chief minister has a penchant for changing the name of many towns and cities in the state.

Taking a dig at this, one user wrote, ”Yogi Adityanath was known for changing names. Then one day, Modiji changed his name.”

Here are some of the funny memes:

When you change others name but someone changes yours

Aditya Yoginath pic.twitter.com/3kKEmbwhpp — Pawan Bhakar (@BhakarPawan) August 5, 2020

When you are Famous For Changing Names,And Modiji Calls You "Aditya Yoginath" Instead of "Yogi AdityaNath" pic.twitter.com/OxLxJud5aP — HarAnuragBasuNahiHota (@Anu_rag_Singh_) August 5, 2020

HA HA HA Modi and his Goof-ups Do-Lund Trump, Mohanlal Gandhi, Aditya Yoginath pic.twitter.com/hbtKzeu47U — DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) August 5, 2020

#JaiShriRam #RamMandirAyodhya When you are famous for changing the names and Modi ji changes your name

into "Aditya Yoginath" pic.twitter.com/bSpDJ9hjXH — Name Cannot be Blank (@memeinghimanshu) August 5, 2020

We thought he got issues pronouncing Donald and Leonardo. But “Aditya Yoginath” 😂😂😂 Aise kaun karta hai bhai. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VVcKWXBK9b — Proud Indian (@shdanim) August 5, 2020

Modi ji after saying Aditya YogiNath : pic.twitter.com/p3jdQdHbED — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) August 5, 2020

The name changer Aditya Yoginath gets a taste of his own medicine! 👏 — Akshay Aswani (@iakshaay) August 5, 2020

After saying Aditya Yoginath instead of Yogi Adityanath….

Modi ji : pic.twitter.com/wyWohf0Z3K — Riya (@jhampakjhum) August 5, 2020

Under Adityanth’s rule, Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj, Faizabad district was changed to Ayodhya, and the Mughal Sarai train station was renamed after BJP ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.