PM Modi has his fair share of gaffes this year and the latest victim of it is none other than Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath! The prime minister, during his speech at the the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday, addressed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister as “Aditya Yoginath” and all hell broke loose. Also Read - ‘Blessed Day in Ayodhya’: PM Modi Says The Day Will Remain Etched in Memory of Every Indian
While talking about him, PM Modi said: “Uttar Pradesh ke urjawan, yashaswi, lokpriya mukhya mantri sriman Aditya Yoginathji (Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic, successful and popular chief minister Aditya Yoginathji)”.
Watch the hilarious moment here:
The name ‘Aditya Yoginath’ soon became the top trend on Twitter, inspiring a barrage of hilarious memes. People joked how this slip of the tongue was ironic given that Uttar Pradesh chief minister has a penchant for changing the name of many towns and cities in the state.
Taking a dig at this, one user wrote, ”Yogi Adityanath was known for changing names. Then one day, Modiji changed his name.”
Here are some of the funny memes:
Under Adityanth’s rule, Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj, Faizabad district was changed to Ayodhya, and the Mughal Sarai train station was renamed after BJP ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.