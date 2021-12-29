New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a new pair of wheels in the form of an Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard. The PM has added the armoured Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard to his cavalcade of Range Rover Vogue and the Toyota Land Cruiser that served him over the past couple of years. The PM was first seen traveling in the new Maybach 650 armored at Hyderabad House while welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. The vehicle was spotted again in the convoy of PM Modi recently.Also Read - Video: All About PM Modi's New Mercedes-Maybach S650 Armoured Vehicle Which is a Part of His Convoy
Mercedes Maybach S 650 Guard, is said to be top of the line among protected vehicles for VIPs worldwide. The car comes with a VR10 protection level which means that it receives windows and a body shell that is not only able to resist bullets, but can also protect its occupants from assault from an AK 47 rifle, according to a report by Rushlane.
As per Indian Express, the vehicle was acquired after several rounds of negotiations between the company and the SPG. Each each protective feature of the car was examined and a few modifications were done to suit the needs of PM’s protection. While the actual cost of PM’s vehicle is not known, industry sources said it could be in excess of Rs 12 crore.
Here are its features that makes it one of the safest vehicles:
- The Maybach S 650 Guard arrives with VR10-level protection, which is the highest-ever protection provided in a production car.
- It has received a 2010 Explosion Proof Vehicle (ERV) rating, which means that the sedan has the ability to protect the occupants from a 15kg TNT explosion from a distance of only 2 meters.
- The saloon can withstand bullets thanks to the upgraded windows and body shell and can take an assault from AK-47 rifles.
- The car is fitted with a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 516 bhp and about 900 Nm of peak torque.
- The fuel tank of the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is coated with a special material that seals the holes automatically after a hit.
- The under body has heavy armors to counter direct explosions.
- The cabin also receives a separate air supply in case of a gas attack.
- The car is also equipped with special run-flat tyres that will continue to function in case of damage or puncture to ensure a quick getaway.
- The car is made of the same material that Boeing uses for its AH-64 Apache tank attack helicopters.
- The windows of the limousine have polycarbonate coating on the inside which can withstand hardened steel core bullets.
- The vehicle is also equipped to cope with unseen dangers such as smoke or irritant gases or even a gas attack
- The car has a luxurious interior and offers all the comforts that the standard Maybach S-Class can provide.
- The seats come with a massage function where the passenger can avail of massages from ‘high intensity’ and ‘hot relaxing back’ to ‘classic massage’.