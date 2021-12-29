New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a new pair of wheels in the form of an Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard. The PM has added the armoured Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard to his cavalcade of Range Rover Vogue and the Toyota Land Cruiser that served him over the past couple of years. The PM was first seen traveling in the new Maybach 650 armored at Hyderabad House while welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. The vehicle was spotted again in the convoy of PM Modi recently.Also Read - Video: All About PM Modi's New Mercedes-Maybach S650 Armoured Vehicle Which is a Part of His Convoy

Mercedes Maybach S 650 Guard, is said to be top of the line among protected vehicles for VIPs worldwide. The car comes with a VR10 protection level which means that it receives windows and a body shell that is not only able to resist bullets, but can also protect its occupants from assault from an AK 47 rifle, according to a report by Rushlane.

As per Indian Express, the vehicle was acquired after several rounds of negotiations between the company and the SPG. Each each protective feature of the car was examined and a few modifications were done to suit the needs of PM’s protection. While the actual cost of PM’s vehicle is not known, industry sources said it could be in excess of Rs 12 crore.

Here are its features that makes it one of the safest vehicles: