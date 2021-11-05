Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Friday morning.Also Read - PM Modi Celebrates Diwali at Army Post in J&K, Distributes Sweets Among Soldiers. Watch Video

A video showed PM Modi performing 'aarti' at the Kedarnath temple shrine. He paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the temple and then undertook circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine.

Located on the bank of Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham Yatra’ which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

After offering prayers at the temple, the prime minister is scheduled to unveil a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and inaugurate the rebuilt samadhi of the eighth-century seer.

The historic visit will also see him inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore at the Himalayan temple.

Work on the Shankaracharya statue, weighing around 35 tonnes, had begun in 2019.

Modi was received at the Dehradun airport by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, besides Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal.