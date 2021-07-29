New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a stunning video featuring a herd of blackbucks crossing the road. The prime minister known for his fondness of animals, retweeted the video which was originally shared by Department of Information, Gujarat’s official Twitter handle.Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Monkey Bathes Its Kid Just Like Humans Do, Adorable Video Will Make You Laugh | Watch

According to the tweet, the spectacular sight was shot at Bhavnagar’s Blackbuck National Park. The video shows the blackbucks crossing the road while they swiftly move together in a rhythmic and beautiful pattern. Over 3,000 blackbucks were the part of the herd which was seen leaping high in the air while galloping away, said the official statement issued by the department.

PM Modi shared the video with the caption, “Excellent”.

Watch it here: