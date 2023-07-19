Home

PM Modi Hails Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Biggest Office Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Surat Diamond Bourse. He promised the building will serve as "a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration."

The project will be inaugurated by PM Modi later this year. (Credits: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Surat Diamond Bourse. The colossal building has been billed as the largest office space in the world, surpassing the Pentagon. PM Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat before his ascendance into national politics, is set to inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse later this year. The BJP leader shared a video of the building, which was earlier posted by CNN. In his tweet, Modi termed the Surat Diamond Bourse as a “testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit.” The office space is spread over 35 acres. The 15-storey building will likely host over 67,000 professionals.

What PM Modi Said

“Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat’s diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities,” PM Modi tweeted.

Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat’s diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities. https://t.co/rBkvYdBhXv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2023

Reactions To PM Modi’s Tweet

Twitter users were left elated by Prime Minister Modi’s tweet. One person praised the development and claimed it was “India’s century”.

Every building, every airport, every expressway, every stadium, every dam, every bridge, every everything India is building is better than the best. This is India’s century! — Sourabh Mathur (@sourabhmathur) July 19, 2023



“It’s a matter of Pride and Inspiration for New BHARAT,” a comment read.

It’s a matter of Pride and Inspiration for New BHARAT — Sanatani YODHA Awaken Hindu (@RAM_MANDIR2023) July 19, 2023



Some argued for more Special Economic Zones to reduce the strain on Mumbai. “We need such zones or SEZs around and close to Mumbai so Mumbai isn’t this overburdened and peripheral areas flourish as proper cities in themselves,” an account remarked.

We need such zones or SEZs around and close to Mumbai so Mumbai isn’t this overburdened and peripheral areas flourish as proper cities in themselves — Moksh Solanki (@SolankiMoksh) July 19, 2023

About The Surat Diamond Bourse

The building is spread over 7.1 million square feet, as per CNN. Constructed at a cost of Rs 32 billion, the Surat Diamond Bourse will have a number of facilities for workers including wellness centres, conference rooms and more. It has been designed by the Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis. The massive structure has been under construction for four years, with multiple delays due to the COVID pandemic. As per Mahesh Gadhavi, the CEO of the project, the completion of the Surat Diamond Bourse will save thousands of people from commuting to Mumbai for business.

Surat As Smart City

The building is part of the plan to develop Surat as a smart city. The ambitious plan aims to create Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) city south of Surat. The Surat Diamond Bourse will serve as an “anchor tenant” for the new smart city.

